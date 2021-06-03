LEWISBURG — Hunting license sales are scheduled to begin Monday, June 14 at the Union County treasurer's office, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg.
Resident adult ($20.97), resident senior ($13.97), resident muzzleloader ($11.97), resident archery ($16.97), adult pheasant ($26.97), resident junior ($6.97), resident junior combination ($9.97). resident bear ($16.97), resident migratory bird ($3.97) and resident military personnel ($2.97) will be available.
Resident antlerless permits will also be available ($6.97). Applications must be mailed directly to a country treasurer's office in a pink envelope for any wildlife management unit. Applicants must meet certain criteria to purchase a military hunting license.
Call 570-524-8781 for more information.
