DANVILLE — Following recent approvals to expand use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Geisinger is now offering vaccine appointments to anyone age 12 and over.
Appointments are available at the following vaccine centers: The Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Anyone who is under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
Appointments can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine given 21 days apart. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including information for parents of newly eligible children, is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.