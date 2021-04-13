KRATZERVILLE — A chicken and pork barbecue sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company, 62 Fire Hall Drive.
A chicken half, chicken platter, pork sandwich and pork platter will be available. Platters will include baked beans, a baked potato, applesauce and a roll.
Pre-orders are requested by May 9 and can be made by calling 570-850-3270 or 570-374-8771 after 3 p.m.
A limited number of extra orders will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All proceeds will support the Kratzerville Volunteer Company’s Fire Police.
