FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County man was arraigned on charges of indecent assault stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl over several weeks.
The alleged incident took place between 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 16 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Selinsgrove charged the unnamed 28-year-old Middleburg man. In addition to sexually assaulting the girl, the suspect allegedly showed the girl images of nude women.
