EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A companion group for a newly-announced “food hub” recently took shape.
Getting the Union Snyder Hunger Coalition (USHC) off the ground was the work of Rachel Herman, an AmericCorps Vista participant and Lewisburg Area High School alumnus. Herman said the USHC was set up to help the Union County Food Hub (UCFH) make connections.
Both organizations seek to address local food insecurity.
“(The USHC) is a network of people who are on an email list and come to regular meetings every other month,” Herman explained. “There are representatives from social service agencies, from community gardens, from Bucknell Farms and from food distributors themselves, like food pantry managers and backpack programs.”
Herman said there were 95 people on the coalition email list. Like the UCFH, the coalition is based in the office space of the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
Leading meetings, following through with action items, inviting and recruiting new people to meetings were among her duties. Connections via the coalition can reduce redundancy in food program operations and increase efficiency.
Herman, a 2015 gradate of Lewisburg Area High School, went to Gettysburg College and majored in biology. She recalled there was a community garden in the Gettysburg area, Painted Turtle Farm, and other factors which made food access a topic of discussion. Among them were a Latinx (Latino/Latina) population and farm workers employed in local orchards.
Herman entered the AmeriCorps program after college and volunteered at the Lewisburg Community Garden. As an AmeriCorps Vista member, Herman’s interest in public health grew to include how it relates to the social environment of people.
“Ever since then it’s where I want to be doing my work,” Herman said. “”I think I found the sub-category of public health I want to drive into.”
Herman noted the coalition can help people find food resources or guide them to how they may help themselves. Some bigger issues may also be involved.
“It also comes into play with environmental issues and things,” Herman said. “I see it as this intersecting issue that if we figure that out, maybe we can figure some other things out.”
Herman had a garden plot of her own last year at the Lewisburg Community Garden. Not having first-hand experience as gardener, she found it eye-opening.
“Some people grow up eating vegetables or really fresh produce or cooking with their family and some people don’t,” Herman said. “Your early experience and how you grow up impacts how you grow up impact how you cook or eat for yourself and it affects your health.”
Herman hoped as many people as possible could learn to access fresh produce, enjoy healthy home cooking and similar things.
Contact rherman@unionsnydercaa.org for more information about the Union Snyder Hunger Coalition.
