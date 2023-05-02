Township permanently de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company

The Potts Grove Fire Company’s tanker truck, responding to a recent emergency call. East Chillisquaque Township supervisors voted Monday to permanently de-certify the department.

 KEVIN MERTZ/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

POTTS GROVE — Fifteen months after first de-certifying the Potts Grove Fire Company from providing emergency services within its municipality, the East Chillisquaque Township supervisors on Monday voted to make the de-certification permanent.

Along with de-certifying the department, the township voted to end a 99-year lease the department had to operate its fire station on land owned by the township, according to a fire company official.

