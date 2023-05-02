Township permanently de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company

POTTS GROVE — Fifteen months after first de-certifying the Potts Grove Fire Company from providing emergency services within its municipality, the East Chillisquaque Township supervisors on Monday voted to make the de-certification permanent.
Along with de-certifying the department, the township voted to end a 99-year lease the department had to operate its fire station on land owned by the township, according to a fire company official.
The de-certification vote was explained in a press release issued by the supervisors Monday night.
“This action was not taken without long consideration of its impact and numerous attempts by the township, over a period of years, to obtain information from the fire company as to its qualifications and capabilities to provide those emergency services,” the release states.
Upon voting to first de-certify the department in February 2022, the supervisors subsequently entered into an agreement with Milton Borough to have the Milton Fire Department become the primary responding agency in the township.
In January 2022, the township provided the copy of a letter Supervisor Tom Fisher sent to the Potts Grove Fire Company, requesting copies of numerous documents which were not on file. In February 2022, Fisher said the supervisors received everything requested except member background checks and officer certifications.
At that time, Fisher indicated the township entered into the agreement with Milton in order to give the Potts Grove department time to get its by-laws in order, as well as for the responders in need of certifications to attain those.
Monday’s release states that supervisors in March 2021 became aware of “issues relating to (the Potts Grove Fire Company’s) performance.
“Since then, the township requested copies of certifications of trainings of their members from recognized certifying agencies,” the release states. “(We) were initially told we have them, but were only given a partial list... then finally, ‘we’re not giving them to you.’”
The release notes that upon de-certifying the Potts Grove department in 2022, the township entered into a contract with “an adjoining emergency services department” which “quickly provided” the necessary certifications and paperwork.
“Under Pennsylvania law, a municipality has the responsibility to provide appropriate emergency services within their jurisdiction,” the release states. “The township, more than 15 months ago, requested over 20 points of information from the (Potts Grove) fire company. To date, the township has only received incomplete, old or missing information that was requested.”
Eric Satteson, president of the Potts Grove Fire Company, said he was “blindsided” by Monday’s vote.
“We have been working, trying to get things taken care of,” he said. “We sent to them 238 pages of documents... to make their decision.”
Those documents, Satteson said, included training certifications, member background checks and by-laws.
During a prior meeting, Satteson said the supervisors asked to receive numerous documents from the department by May 1.
“About a week to 10 days before April 24, we got a letter that they wanted (the documents) by April 24,” Satteson said.
In its release, the supervisors said the township has “been forced to dig deeper into the activities of the fire company” and has “uncovered issues not previously known.”
“The township has learned that certain members of the fire company were making decisions for the company without full company involvement, or selective participation in those meetings, without full company membership knowledge or participation,” the press release alleges.
“Training certifications only recently given to the township are not that sought by the township, and complete certifications were not provided as needed, not only for the township but also by their insurance carrier,” the release states.
Additionally, the release states that required child abuse clearances have not been fully submitted.
“The township had requested that the fire company not enact new by-laws without having them first reviewed by the township, to verify that lesser qualifications of officers were not put in place,” the release states. “The fire company did exactly the opposite, and required less, not more, of participants.”
In addition, the release states that other operational guidelines are now “over one-half less of what was previously required.”
The release states that the supervisors requested copies of department meeting minutes, recruitment and business plans to verify the department is financially sound to continue operations.
“To date, nothing has been received,” the press release alleges.
“Most recently, two incidents occurred that continue to cause the township to question the ability and capability of the Potts Grove Fire Company to exist as an organized entity or provide properly trained personnel to serve their community,” the release states.
Nothing further about those incidents was noted in the release.
In March, officials with the Potts Grove Fire Company announced its membership unanimously approved an agreement to become a mutual aid company for the Turbot Township Fire Department, able to assist on fire calls in that township, as needed.
Satteson, who attended Monday’s supervisors meeting but left early, said that agreement was one of several issues pointed to by supervisors in announcing their decision. He stressed that the agreement with Turbot Township still stands.
He said the supervisors are not authorized to totally de-certify the department.
“We are a separate entity (from East Chillisquaque Township),” Satteson said. “We do our own fundraising.
“They only thing they can do is select who they choose for fire protection,” he continued. “(The supervisors) said we are constantly stonewalling them.”
Satteson said the fire department is the owner of the fire station. It was built in 2008 on land owned by the township, under a 99-year lease that was terminated on Monday.
Today, he expects members of the department will begin moving various pieces of equipment to a building it owns adjacent to the current station.
According to Satteson, a nearby property owner claims they have been experiencing water running onto their property since the new station was constructed.
However, Satteson said he was not made aware of that issue until 2018.
“The township... requested the fire company to be responsible for problems that were created with the quarters they lease from the township,” the supervisor’s press release states. “They have refused to contribute to a solution. The cost of correction of the issues is estimated at over $150,000, according to the township engineer.
“The township tried to receive government funding for these problems, but were rejected due to the lease with the fire company. These costs could become a burden to the taxpayers.”
Satteson said the fire department has already been in contact with its attorney regarding Monday’s decision.
“All the township supervisors are doing a disservice to the residents of East Chillisquaque Township,” he said. “We have all the certifications they wanted us to have.”
In addition to consulting with their attorney, Satteson said the Potts Grove department will hold a membership meeting next week to further discuss and assess the situation.
The press release states that the supervisors “cannot continue to support an organization that has rebuffed efforts by the municipality that has supported them over the years.
“The fire company has refused to verify their capabilities, both physically and financially,” the release states. “In light of the dictates of today’s society, and in the best interests of its citizenry, the township can no longer assume further responsibility for the protection of its citizens by allowing the Potts Grove Fire Company to serve their township.
“(The supervisors) will continue to use an adjoining department that is fully certified and qualified to provide those services.”
