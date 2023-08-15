Hospital opens Orthopaedic and Imaging Services location

LEWISBURG — SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical-Selinsgrove and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center have opened a new location in the former Sears store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The facility was previously located at 21 Susquehanna Mall Drive.
“We are invested in providing Snyder County residents and those in the Sunbury and surrounding areas with services that are close and accessible,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. “This is the start of expanding the reach of the exceptional services that have traditionally been offered at or closer to the Hospital.”
The new mall location of orthopaedics and imaging at 191 Roosevelt Ave. is designed for optimized coordination and care between imaging and orthopaedic services.
The Selinsgrove Imaging Center offers MRI, X-ray, CT/CTA, Ultrasound, and Vascular Imaging at the mall location. There is same-day imaging availability with a physician order for X-ray, ultrasound, vascular imaging, and urgent care imaging needs. Same day imaging is available, and some evening hours will be available for MRI, ultrasound, and X-ray.
The CT/CTA scanner at the location is a newly purchased model that is state-of-the art and offers shorter scan times, reduced patient dose of radiation, and has improved image quality. The larger bore model improves comfort for patients of larger size or who can experience anxiety while being in tight spaces.
The new location features eight exam rooms, two of which are larger in size for casting needs and patients with mobility issues or who are larger in size, to care for the orthopaedic needs of patients in the area.
The hospital has purchased the former 21 Susquehanna Mall Drive location, which still houses Physical Therapy of Evangelical, and will begin to modernize the recently vacated spaces into a health care clinic that, in the future, will allow access to services such as OB/GYN, cardiovascular, and more. That building will undergo renovations in 2024, with more information about the services that will be offered as they develop.
