Hospital opens Orthopaedic and Imaging Services location

Evangelical Community Hospital has opened a new Orthopaedic and Imaging Services location in the former Sears store location at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.

 PROVIDED BY DEANNA HOLLENBACH/EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

LEWISBURG — SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical-Selinsgrove and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center have opened a new location in the former Sears store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The facility was previously located at 21 Susquehanna Mall Drive.

“We are invested in providing Snyder County residents and those in the Sunbury and surrounding areas with services that are close and accessible,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. “This is the start of expanding the reach of the exceptional services that have traditionally been offered at or closer to the Hospital.”

