MIFFLINBURG — Rising from the ashes, like the Phoenix, the oldest operating establishment in Union County is almost ready to reopen its doors after 13 months of being closed due to a fire.
Estanblished in 1866, the Forest House Hotel located along Route 192 west of Forest Hill, suffered $500,000 in damages due to an early morning fire on Aug. 18, 2021. The hotel suffered heavy heat and smoke damage in the bar, and smoke damage on the second floor. The kitchen area of the hotel was reported to be a total loss.
Melanie Page, owner of the Forest House said, she and her husband Matthew were asleep during the early morning hours when they got the call from a relative about the fire. She said an employee living upstairs at the hotel reported the fire which started in the kitchen. She said it wasn't until all the fire trucks had left the scene that the devastation and reality of the situation started to sink in.
Page said first there were tears of sadness, but there were so many people that came and helped clean up and tear down the fire ravaged portion of the building.
"We didn't expect help from the community, but we are very thankful to those who helped," she said.
Page said the hardest issue in rebuilding was finding a contractor who would do it and getting the supplies for the rehabilitation.
Page said it was right after COVID, materials were twice even triple the amount to purchase and were often hard to come by. She said either she or her husband would travel to State College, Altoona, Berwick or Selinsgrove to pick up materials needed.
"I would have liked to have been open back in July but the biggest holdup was finding the materials," she said.
Page said the outpouring from the community has been incredible.
"Friends that they camped out at Hidden Valley Camping Resort did a fundraiser, while employees and friends also held a fundraiser in August 2021, and again in October 2021 they did another huge two-day fundraiser at the Union County West End Fairgrounds," she said.
"We are just about wrapped up except for some organization, we're ready to see the place packed," Page said.
Earlier in the week, a couple had seen the dumpster was gone from in front of the building and stopped to see if the hotel was open.
"We chuckled about that," said Page.
The Forest House had a soft opening for family, friends, and staff on Thursday night. On Friday night, the hotel opened for first responders and volunteers of the Mifflinburg Hose Company who battled the fire.
Tonight, the tavern will be open only to a group of Penn State fans who always show up on a home game Saturday. The Forest House will be open to the general public in the near future as some final details are being worked out.
The bar features more seating than before. A new pool table and dart room have been added to the bar, as well as an outdoor deck, tables and chairs.
Page said a brand new kitchen, "will better serve our customers."
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
