Library to host lawn party fundraiser

MILTON — The Milton Public Library will hold its lawn party fundraiser, Cocktails and Croquet, from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at 541 Broadway.
Featuring food, drinks, live music, lawn games and games of chance, the fundraiser aims both to raise money for the library’s programming and operating budget and to engage with members of the community.
There will also be a silent auction with items donated from local stores like Fedder’s Jewelers, The Tarry Shop and The Blooming Rooster Floral and Gifts. Sponsors for the event include Huddock Capital, Milton Savings Bank, The Blooming Rooster, Rusty Rail Brewing Co. and Mifflinburg Bank and Trust.
“This year we’re really trying to be thoughtful about fundraising and how to start making progress fundraising wise,” said library Director Kris LaVanish. “With COVID we’ve been unable to have any type of lawn party or actual physical in-person fundraisers, so this is our first one since COVID.
“The goal of the event is to remind everybody we’re up here, what we’re doing and make it a fun event for people to come participate in,” she said.
LaVanish, who has worked as the library director for 18 months, said during the pandemic the main fundraising focus was on strengthening relationships and partnerships in the community along with grant writing.
“We set a goal this year of $150,000 for our fundraising campaign and at this point in the year, with private donations, local foundations and other organizations like United Way, Degenstein (Foundation)... we’re right about $40,000,” LaVanish said, “so we still have quite a ways to go.”
LaVanish explained that many of the grants available go to fund specific programs and don’t cover general operating costs. For the library, this includes basic necessities like electricity, grounds maintenance and, most importantly, buying books.
With a few exceptions, these costs are usually covered by donations and fundraising events like the lawn party.
“Libraries historically, especially rural public libraries, are really good about engaging the community and reminding them what the mission is and what we’re here for,” said LaVanish, but the pandemic has shifted the situation somewhat.
“We’re kind of in a new spot. How does the community use the library? Our role hasn’t changed, but how we meet the need maybe has changed a little bit?
“So (the event) is a great way for us to talk to the community, see what their needs are, focus up our efforts on what everybody really needs from the library.”
Tickets are available for purchase online up until the day of the event at miltonpalibrary.org or through the Eventbrite link on the library’s Facebook page. All attendees must be 21 years or older as alcohol will be served.
