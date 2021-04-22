'The Addams Family' coming to Milton

MILTON — One year ago, Spencer Mabus was to be among the senior cast members hitting the stage as part of the Milton Area High School’s production of “The Addams Family.”
Mabus never had the opportunity to appear in the production as the COVID-19 pandemic hit approximately three weeks before the show was to have been staged.
One year later, the Milton Area High School Drama Club will be staging the production, with a cast featuring current students.
“The Addams Family” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1, before a limited audience in the high school auditorium.
A limited number of tickets are now available for purchase at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/51014.
While Mabus will not be on stage this year, his sister senior Ryleigh Mabus will appear in the show as Mal.
Ryleigh is excited that her brother will be in the audience, cheering on the students who be appearing in the production.
“(My brother) is super proud of me,” she said. “He knows a lot of the cast this year and is coming to see the show. He’s so excited... He’s so proud of the cast.”
Like with the Mabus family, Junior Jordyn Aunkst said her sister Kathryn was to have been a cast member last year.
While Kathryn has since graduated, Jordyn is looking forward to appearing on stage as a member of the ensemble.
“I’m super stoked to be part of this cast,” she said. “Everyone is so funny.”
Jaydon Cottage, a junior who plays Gomez, said rehearsals started in late February.
“We did have some bumps along the way because of the shutdown of school,” he said, noting that rehearsal times were somewhat limited due to weather and COVID-19 interruptions. “I am excited to see the show come together.”
Leslie Krebs, a junior who plays Morticia, said the musical reflects the classic Addams Family tale.
“There is a secret being kept,” she teased, of the plot. “There’s trouble going on in the house... They are trying to act normal.”
To prepare for the production, Cottage said cast members watched previous “Addams Family” musical productions. In addition, Krebs said students also watched some episodes of the 1960s “Addams Family” sitcom.
Olivia Weaver, a junior who plays Grandma, has enjoyed stepping into her character.
“I love the fact that I get to be as goofy as I want and as stupid as I want on stage,” she said. “It’s fun into get into the character of Grandma. I get to make everybody laugh.”
Mabus has also enjoyed taking on the role of Mal, who is a man.
“I am a 5-foot nothing girl,” Mabus said. “I’m not very tall. I don’t have a super-deep voice. Being cast as a guy has been super fun.
“The person playing my son is easily 6-foot,” she continued. “The one who is playing my wife is easily taller than me. I’m supposed to be the head of the household, very strong willed.”
Initially, Mabus said she explored the possibility of portraying her character with a lower voice.
“That wasn’t working out,” she laughed.
The students each noted how thankful they are that the school is able to hold a musical production this year.
Riley Lewis, a senior who is a member of the ensemble, was initially unsure if there would be a musical production during her final year in high school.
“I am super thankful since we were supposed to do this (musical) last year,” she said. “It’s pretty awesome (the 2019-2020 senior’s who were to be in the show last year) are supporting us in this.”
Riley Godown, a junior member of the ensemble, also expressed gratitude that a musical is able to be held th is year.
“I am so excited to show the community that even in hard times we can come together and put together a great show,” she said. “The cast this year is so close knit. Everybody knows each other. Everybody is friends with everybody.”
Stephen Aguirre, the show’s director, said the students involved in the production have done a good job balancing all of their school responsibilities this year, particularly as the pandemic has continued.
“They are in here, happy-go-lucky, having a good time, as if nothing was amiss,” he said, of the cast members. “The kids have done a really good job.”
Aguirre also credited Lauren Richie, a high school art teacher, with the work she has done on the backdrop for the production.
“She has done an amazing job,” Aguirre said. “She has taken the helm on that and is putting in a ton of her personal time... She has a brigade of students who have helped come in and paint it.”
The cast includes: Jaydon Cottage as Gomez; Leslie Krebs as Morticia; Chloe Russell as Wednesday; Ely Reitz as Fester; Elias Franciscus as Pugsley; Olivia Weaver as Grandma; Isaiah Franciscus and Lurch; Isabella Bartholomew as Lucas; Jessica Morgan as Alice; Ryleigh Mabus as Mal; and Tridaija Alvarez, Jordyn Aunkst, Mikayla Dunmeyer, Riley Godown, Kayli Johnson, Jillian Latchford, Riley Lewis, Arella Sandrick, Ashley Shamblen and Nina Yakicic, all ensemble members.
