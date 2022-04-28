MILTON — A town hall meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, in the Milton Borough Council Chambers on Filbert Street to give the public a chance to discuss the possible removal of parking spaces along Broadway, from the train tracks to the eastern borough limit.
Jamie Walker, council president, said the committee in charge of parking changes has met, and that he was able to walk the street earlier this week with Curt Zettlemoyer, chief of police, and Sam Shaffer, director of public works, to get a better understanding of the issue.
“It was a great conversation had... I think every committee member had a chance to see Broadway for itself, walk behind in the alleys and things of that nature, and get their eyes put onto the situation,” said Walker, adding later that he hoped members of the community would turn out to share their opinions on the parking situation at the town hall.
Zettlemoyer said the police department has continued with its parking enforcement efforts to curtail incidents in the borough of parking in the wrong direction and parking on sidewalks.
He added that there have been, “well over 100 tickets issued since we last met, and we’re going to continue with that enforcement in attempts to try and clean some of the things up in the community.”
Zettlemoyer also said he and Jess Novinger, borough manager, recently met with county mental health services about moving forward with a new social worker position.
Novinger explained, “Our behavioral health system in Northumberland County is very understaffed. We have two individuals on the first shift for the entire county, two individuals on the second shift for the entire county, and then you’re referred to a call center after hours out of Centre County.”
“If there’s anything that you can do to say something to someone, that’s definitely a resource that we can invest some more dollars into, in my opinion.”
Council voted to approve the sale of a 1997 Spartan Rescue fire truck to Union County West End Fire Company for $40,000. Scott Derr, council member and fire chief, abstained.
Joe Lupo, deputy fire chief, said the truck has been out of commission for nearly a year following a failure of its generator during a fire in Lewisburg.
Lupo said the truck’s emergency rescue equipment was moved to the department’s 2008 KME pumper vehicle, which now handles both rescue and fire suppression duties without issue.
With a 2022 Pierce fire engine set to arrive sometime in July, the cost to repair the unused 1997 fire engine was not viable and the decision was made to put it up for sale.
The borough received an initial offer of $30,000 from West End Fire Company but a counteroffer of $40,000 was accepted.
Lupo added in his report to the council that April has been quiet for the Milton Fire Department, with only 13 calls since the start of the month.
Novinger said the borough will not be working with a community planner yet on the planned bike/pedestrian audit and will instead work with Andrew Miller from the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau at no cost.
Mayor Tom Aber highlighted the activities happening in the Borough this Saturday, including opening day for Milton Little League, and cautioned safe driving around Brown Avenue Park where the festivities will be held.
In other business, the board voted to approve:
• A request from the Lewisburg Borough to utilize the Milton Fire Police for the Union County Veteran’s Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, June 25.
• A request from the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA to block off a portion of Bound Avenue for a Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, April 30.
• The paying of bills from the general fund, payroll and cemetery accounts in the amounts of $71,735.87, $65,369.78 and $146.31 respectively, for a total of $137,251.96.
