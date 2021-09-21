DANVILLE — The Central Susquehanna Woodland Owners Association (CSWOA) will be holding a "Walk in Penn's Woods" at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville. The Columbia County Conservation District and the Montour Area Recreation Commission are co-sponsoring this event.
The walk will follow Goose Woods Trail, focusing on water in the woods, with an emphasis on the importance of the creek, pond and other water features to the forest habitat.
The tour will be led by Jon Beam, assistant director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC).
The easy walk is about 3/4 mile in length over gentle terrain. The trail is wheelchair and stroller accessible. No pets allowed.
For more information, contact Henry Williams at CSWOA1@gmail.com or 570-458-0157.
