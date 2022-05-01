DANVILLE — Geisinger Health Board of Directors Chair John C. Bravman, Ph.D., is among this year’s class of Modern Healthcare’s Excellence in Governance award honorees.
The Excellence in Governance program recognizes influential individuals who serve on a board of directors for a healthcare organization and foster advancement in culture, mission and performance.
Bravman, president of Bucknell University since 2010, was appointed to the Geisinger Health Board of Directors in September 2012. He was appointed chairman of the board in December 2016 and also chairs the Emergency Action Committee. He serves as a member of the Geisinger Family, Audit and Compliance, Finance, Governance and Quality committees of the board, and also serves on the Board of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.
