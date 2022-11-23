MILTON — As he was pushed out of the Milton Borough Council chambers in his stroller, young Ryder Walter gently held onto a small Teddy bear wearing firefighter clothing and bearing his name.

The bear was presented to Ryder by Logan Beers, a firefighter from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, following a special ceremony held during Tuesday’s borough council meeting to recognize 16 first responders who rescued Ryder and his family from their burning home on Aug. 22.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.