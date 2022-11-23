MILTON — As he was pushed out of the Milton Borough Council chambers in his stroller, young Ryder Walter gently held onto a small Teddy bear wearing firefighter clothing and bearing his name.
The bear was presented to Ryder by Logan Beers, a firefighter from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, following a special ceremony held during Tuesday’s borough council meeting to recognize 16 first responders who rescued Ryder and his family from their burning home on Aug. 22.
Beers said he purchased the bear, and had Ryder’s name put on it, as a way to show the 1 year old that he has a protector watching over him.
Ryder and his parents — Jonathan and Gina Walter — were pulled from their burning Myrtle Street home Aug. 22 by a team of first responders.
At the time of the fire, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski said Jonathan and Ryder suffered from smoke inhalation injuries, and were released from hospital care after two days. Gina was treated at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center for inhalation and burns, and released in mid September.
As the 16 first responders who saved their lives were recognized, Gina said the efforts of the responders meant a lot to her family.
Each of the responderes recognized received Medals of Valor from the Milton Fire Department, and a certificate from the offices of Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
Jonathan and Gina pinned the medals onto each of the responder’s shirts.
Those recognized were: Scott Derr, Joe Lupo, Logan Boucher, Mike Poust, Graffus “Butch” Johnston and Seth Heddings, all of the Milton Fire Department; Logan Beers, of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department; Joe Mitchell and Joey Sanders, of the William Cameron Engine Company; Kyle Andricak, Josh Andricak, Sean Funk, Matt McNeal and Nate Kessler, all of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department; Travis Burrows, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department; and Travis Stotelmyer, of the Milton Police Department.
At the time of the fire, it was noted that Stotelmyer was the first to arrive on scene and attempted to make his way through the flames to reach the family.
Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker said Wednesday that he asked Stotelmyer why he entered a burning home in an effort to save the family, particularly since Stotelmyer had a young child of his own at home.
“His exact words to me, ‘I’m just doing my job,’” Walker recounted.
Schlegel-Culver, who attended the presentation, said volunteer firefighters make a community “so much stronger.”
“Here they are, volunteering out of the goodness of their heart,” she said. “We are in the week of Thanksgiving. What else could we be more thankful for than these men and women?”
In business actions out of Tuesday’s meeting, council approved the first reading of the $3.5 million 2023 budget.
Following the meeting, borough Manager Jess Novinger explained that the budget includes a tax increase of 1.5 mills. Property owners will see their taxes increase by $1.50 for each $1,000 of assessed value, according to Novinger.
The budget is a $360,000 increase over 2022. Novinger said the increase is largely attributed to the increased cost of fuel, and equipment used by the Department of Public Works.
Council also approved two different conditional use requests by David Damaghi, of Mr. Milton LLC, owner of the former ACF Industries property.
Under the terms of the approval, one building on the property will be permitted to be used as a distribution location for solar panels. The facility is limited to being able to receive 24 truckloads of deliveries per day
A conditional use was also granted to use a portion of the property as a school bus terminal. However, the area cannot be used to fuel or repair buses. It is also limited to accommodating not more than 50 buses.
