POTTS GROVE — A chicken barbecue will be served starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Potts Grove Fire Hall, located off of Route 642, between Milton and Danville.
The event is drive-thru only, with all proceeds benefitting the fire company.
For more information, call Carol at 570-742-7069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.