District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Possession of controlled substance
MILTON — Multiple counts have been filed against Jayden Lee, 19, of King Street, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop which was conducted at 2:21 p.m. Sept. 14 along Bound Avenue, Milton.
Lee has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana small amount for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection.
Police said they stopped a vehicle operated by Lee upon noticing an expired inspection sticker. He was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, a rolling tray, vaping pen and a metal grinder with a small amount of marijuana.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Nov. 3.
Identity theft
POINT TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury woman has been charged after allegedly cashing in reward earnings from her friend’s CVS Rewards card.
Helena Bell, 37, of South Fourth Street, has been charged with identity theft as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between 10 a.m. April 1 and 3:55 p.m. Aug. 28 at 102 Sports Zone Drive, Point Township, Northumberland County.
Bell allegedly provided her friend Heather Russin’s phone number while purchasing items from CVS. She allegedly used $20 in CVS Rewards earned on Russin’s card to purchase photos and posters.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 10.
Emergency telephone service
POINT TOWNSHIP — Rodney Beachel, of Auman Lane, Point Township, Northumberland County, has been charged with emergency telephone service as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:26 a.m. Sept. 12.
Police said Beachel called 9-1-1 and said he heard someone say “don’t shoot me.” This was the fourth time Beachel allegedly made such a call. He later told officers he was coming down from a high.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 10.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — Arthur L. Green Jr., 55, of Hingham, Mass., was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI unsafe driving and a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at 11:09 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. Mary and North Seventh streets, a vehicle later alleged to have been driven by Green failed to stop at a stop sign.
Green was charged after officers smelled the odor of an alleged alcoholic beverage and administered field sobriety tests.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Derek Scott, 54, of Lewisburg, was charged with two counts of DUI an a summary allegation after a traffic stop.
Troopers reported at 1:52 a.m. Sept. 18 along North Seventh Street, Lewisburg, a vehicle later alleged to have been driven by Scott was stopped for center brake light failure.
Scott, who troopers said showed signs of impairment, was charged after a blood draw at Evangelical Community Hospital.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — David H. Baker, 52, of Mifflinburg, was charged with two counts of DUI and two summary allegations after a traffic stop and investigation.
Troopers said that about 12:36 a..m. Sept. 10 along Col. John Kelly Road, a vehicle later determined to have been driven by Baker allegedly failed to stay in the right lane while in motion.
Baker, who allegedly showed signs of impairment after field sobroety tests, was charged after blood test results were returned.
DUI
LEWISBURG — Gregory L. Evans, 59, of Princeton, N.J., was charged with two misdemeanor countts of DUI and two summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Troopers alleged that at about 12:48 a.m. Sept. 18 at Route 15 and St. Mary Street, a vehcile later determined to have been driven by Evans drove through a red stop signal.
Evans was charged after field sobriety tests indicated alleged impairment and a blood draw.
Assault
LEWISBURG — Alice G. Bickel, 77, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police said at 11:32 a.m. Oct. 9 at 189 E. Tressler Blvd. Bickel allegedly struck an emergency medical technician in the chest, causing a pacemaker to emit an electric shock, and scratched a nurse.
Bikel was charged the following morning after continued allegations of disruptive or dangerous behavior.
Watsontown Police Department Disorderly conduct
WATSONTOWN — Police charged Rebekah E. Gair, 22, of Watsontown, after she allegedly used profanity, challenged a person to a physical confrontation and damaged property.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:06 p.m. Oct. 13 along the 100 block of South Main Street, Watsontown, Northumberland County.
State Police At Milton DUI/Manufacture of drugs
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg woman was arrested for DUI and a Lewisburg man for possession of marijuana plants following an alleged incident at 2:51 p.m. Sept. 16 along Erb Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Jonathan Kaiser, 44, of Lewisburg, was charged after taking ownership of the marijuana plants. Cheryl Heimbach, 64, of Lewisburg, arrived by vehicle during the search of the premises, police noted, and was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man has been charged with DUI and related offenses following a traffic stop at 12:36 a.m. Sept. 10 along Pawling and Churches roadsd, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said David Baker, 52, showed signs of impairment at the time they stopped his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were reported to two drivers and three passengers following a two-vehicle crash at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 13 along Route 54, east of Crawford Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Muncy boy attempted a left turn from Crawford Road and was struck by a 2017 Jeep driven by Shannon L. Knorr, 33, of Watsontown. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected minor injuries. Three children in the Jeep were transported as well.
The boy will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 14 along Furnace Road at Brouse Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
An unnamed 16-year-old New Berlin boy was traveling in a 2000 Mazda SE when it attempted to cross Furnace Road and failed to yield to a 2006 Chevrolet driven by Jerommie L. McMurray, 42, of Danville and the two vehicle crashed head on, police reported. Everyone was belted.
The boy will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. Oct. 16 along Purple Heart Highway, east of Ridge Road, Anthony Township, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old Danville boy was traveling west in a 2008 Kia Spectra that rearended a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Clayton G. Rowe, 63, of Northumberland. All were belted.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Oct. 14 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Olivia C. Platt, 43, of New Columbia, was traveling west in a 2010 Ford Fusion when it crashed head-on into a parked skidsteer in a work zone, police noted. Sun affected the driver, police noted, and Platt was issued a warning for obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went out of control, clipped a utility pole and ended up in landscaping along the roadway.
The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. Oct. 16 along Comley Road, east of Beaver Run Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. Troopers said a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT driven by an unnamed person left the roadway. The driver will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a motorist left the roadway and entered a wooded area at 6:42 a.m. Oct. 15 along Fort Titzell Road, east of Pleasant View Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Eric S. Susan, 18, of New Columbia, was traveling east when it veered off the roadway. Susan was belted. He will be cited with careless driving, it was noted.
Car vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:46 a.m. Oct. 14 along Interstate 80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Michael J. Post, 26, of Plains, struck a deer which entered the roadway. Post, who was belted, was not injured. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — An eastbound vehicle went off the north shoulder, struck a ditch and small wooden bridge, then fled the scene, police reported.
The crash occurred at 9:52 a.m. along Old Turnpike Road, east of Thomas Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Chevrolet Silverado fled the scene after troopers said it struck a fence, stop sign and street sign.
The incident occurred at 7:59 p.m. Oct. 14 along Musser Lane, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Dog bite
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 53-year-old Allentown man was bitten by a dog while running along Johnson Mill Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9:16 a.m. Oct. 16. The man did not wish to pursue prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.