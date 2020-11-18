TURBOTVILLE — Established in memory of a life dedicated to serving the community and bringing joy to all who knew her, the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation recently announced the creation of the Linda McNeal Scholarship Fund under the Warrior Run Education Foundation.
McNeal was retired from the Warrior Run School District, where she served as the business manager. Known as a vibrant and joyful woman, she enjoyed supporting her community and the people around her in any way possible.
Family and friends knew that creating a scholarship fund was the perfect way to honor McNeal’s memory and passion after her passing earlier this month. The Linda McNeal Scholarship Fund will provide an annual scholarship to a Warrior Run graduating senior who is pursuing a certification or degree at a trade school. Special consideration will be given to students who have gained confidence and motivation to pursue a fulfilling career path through the encouragement of a teacher or mentor.
“Our hearts grieve at the passing of Linda. Her work at Warrior Run, beginning in the high school library and culminating in all areas of the business office, endeared her to students, staff, administrators, and community residents,” said Sarah Kowalski, of the Warrior Run Education Foundation. “Linda was caring and dedicated to meeting the needs of all the people that she encountered in her job. The establishment of this scholarship fund in her memory will continue her legacy of service to Warrior Run through future generations of students.”
Contributions can be made to the Linda McNeal Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “McNeal”), or mail to the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, Attn: Linda McNeal Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front Street, Berwick, PA 18603.
Warrior Run Education Foundation partners with the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization which manages nearly 300 charitable funds and makes grant investments throughout the region to improve the quality of life in the Central Susquehanna area.
For more information, visit csgiving.org or call the foundation at 866-454-6692.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.