District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Charges of driving under the influence, signal improper and fail to keep right have been filed against a 35-year-old Watsontown man as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:33 p.m. March 5 at Route 405 and Harveys Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Curtis Fuhrman has been charged after troopers said he exhibited signs of impairment during a traffic stop. He refused blood alcohol testing.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Shane Dunmeyer, 21, of Myrtle Street, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence (three counts), operating vehicle without required financial responsibility and improper sunscreening as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 2 along Housels Run Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
After exhibiting signs of impairment during a traffic stop, troopers said Dunmeyer’s blood tested positive for THC.
DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — April Whistler, 47, of Michael Lane, Watsontown, has been charged driving under the influence (four counts), careless driving and disregard traffic lane.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 9 a.m. Feb. 14 along Route 405, near True Blue Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said they were dispatched to an overdose, with Whistler being found in her parked vehicle. Her blood allegedly tested positive for THC.
DUI
POINT TOWNSHIP — Shannon McCoy, 41, of Brumbaugh Road, Luthersburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving vehicle at safe speed and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at 3052 Ridge Road, Point Township, Northumberland County. McCoy, who exhibited signs of impairment, was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .188%.
Aggravated assault
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Scott Derk III, 60, of Lunar Lane, Milton, has been charged with aggravated assault (two counts), strangulation, simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3 a.m. March 26 at 133 Lunar Lane, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Derk placed his hands around the neck of another individual, causing the individual to seek medical attention.
Aggravated assault
MILTON — A 22-year-old Milton man has been charged after allegedly pushing, shoving, choking and throwing a woman through the course of an argument.
Collin Shaffer, of Center Street, has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, driving under the influence and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 2:11 a.m. March 17 at 203 Hepburn St.
After assaulting the woman, police said Shaffer — who exhibited signs of impairment — started revving the engine of a Subaru Outback and spinning its tires on asphalt while screaming and shouting.
Resisting arrest
TURBOTVILLE — Charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and purchase alcohol by a minor have been filed against a 19 year old from Watsontown as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 10:30 p.m. March 4 at 92 Main St., Turbotville.
Troopers have charged Amber Axtman after they responded to a report of an underage drinking party. Axtman allegedly continued yelling after troopers asked her to stop, before she allegedly pushed a trooper.
Axtman is then accused of pulling away from and yelling at troopers as they attempted to take her into custody. She continued to be “verbally aggressive” after being placed in a patrol vehicle. Axtman was allegedly found to register .092% on a breath test.
False identification
MILTON — A 24-year-old Williamsport man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly providing police with a false name during a traffic stop conducted at 12:42 a.m. Feb. 13 at Poplar and Hepburn streets, Milton.
Giovonni Malik-Davis, of Vine Street, has been charged with false identification, resisting arrest, possession (two counts), required financial responsibility, drivers required to be licensed, driving while suspended, stop and yield signs, operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection, operation following suspension, surrender of registration plates and unlawful activities.
Police said Malik-Davis provided a false name during the stop, and refused to obey commands by officers to put his hands behind his back while continuing to reach into his pockets. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Anthony Holland, 39, of Simpson Street, Linwood, has been charged with theft after allegedly stealing $584.52 from the register while working at American Truck Plaza, 1460 North Ridge Road, Milton.
Troopers said the alleged thefts occurred between March 21 and April 1.
State Police at Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Cody Edinger, 37, of Northumberland, with driving under the influence as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 28 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Hallmark Feeds, of Mifflinburg, reported that someone purchased a pallet of dog food valued at $3,943.97 with a stolen credit card.
The incident was reported at 1:59 p.m. March 8 along Red Ridge Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Burglary
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary, which was reported at 3:33 a.m. April 3 at 40&8 Club, Hidden Paradise Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Someone damaged a window, entered the business and stole approximately $1,000, troopers reported.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — J. Glick, 65, of Winfield, has been charged after troopers said he threatened to “bash in” the face of Donna Miller, 70, of Shamokin.
The incident occurred at 8:40 p.m. April 3 at 83 Shirley Drive, Union Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Lewisburg woman reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a 1996 Ford Econoline E350.
The incident was reported at 4:35 p.m. April 4 along Churches Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
