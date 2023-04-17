MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will hold the opening of Planted in Place, the first exhibit at the Milton Municipal Museum, this weekend.

The exhibit is located at 168 S. Front St. in the Milton Municipal Museum, formerly known as the Miltonian building. The building has served many roles — from jail to fire hall—throughout Milton’s rich history, and was restored to usable condition over the past two years by volunteers, Bucknell students, TIME employees, and members of the community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.