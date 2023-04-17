MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will hold the opening of Planted in Place, the first exhibit at the Milton Municipal Museum, this weekend.
The exhibit is located at 168 S. Front St. in the Milton Municipal Museum, formerly known as the Miltonian building. The building has served many roles — from jail to fire hall—throughout Milton’s rich history, and was restored to usable condition over the past two years by volunteers, Bucknell students, TIME employees, and members of the community.
Planted in Place walks visitors through late 1800s and early 1900s Milton by centering stories from reproductions of Sanborn insurance maps for downtown and changing plant communities on the Milton State Park island and riverbank. The exhibit shows a record of human intention as well as human action, the quest for growth and ideas of civic progress, what people want from the place as well as what they do there. Additionally, items from the Milton Historical Society will be on display in the museum during opening weekend.
The museum’s opening reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21. An Earth Day celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the museum.
The schedule of Saturday’s events includes: 11 a.m., family friendly activities; 11:20 a.m., walking tours of downtown Milton and the Milton State Park; noon, free hot dogs and burgers.
Live music by Runaway Stroller and outdoor activities will be available throughout the day.
The exhibit is the result of a partnership between The Improved Milton Experience and an interdisciplinary collaboration of more than 70 students, faculty, and staff from History, Biology, Environmental Studies, Management, and the Center for Sustainability and the Environment at Bucknell University. Funding for the project was provided by Bucknell University’s Office of Civic Engagement through a Campus-Community Collaborative Research Grant, TIME, and the Bucknell Center for Sustainability and the Environment.
The exhibit will remain open on select days through May 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.