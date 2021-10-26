Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Noise complaint, 12:59 a.m., South Eight and St. Louis streets; traffic arrest, 12:59 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; traffic arrest, 1:08 a.m., North Derr Drive; suspicious circumstance, 1:19 a.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 1:59 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; noise complaint, 2 a.m., Brown Street; burglary, 2:55 a.m., South Seventh Street; non-injury accident, 3:33 a.m., Old Turnpike at Salem Church roads; assist police agency, 4:44 a.m., Westbranch Highway at the West Milton exit; assist fire/EMS, 7:17 a.m., Hardwood Drive; traffic arrest, 7:58 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:34 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 8:55 a.m., South Derr Drive and St. Louis Street; 911 hang up, 8:57 a.m., Stein at Springhouse lanes; phone call request, 9:14 a.m., Market Street; property issue, 10:51 a.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; trespassing, 1:37 p.m., Golf View Drive, East Buffalo Township; information, 1:54 p.m., police headquarters; suspicious person, 3:06 p.m., police headquarters; harassment, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 5:36 p.m., Westbranch Highway at River Road; traffic arrest, 5:51 p.m., North Derr Drive at Market Street; noise complaint, 11:06 p.m., Market Street.
• Saturday: Fight, 1:01 a.m., South Sixth Street; fight, 2:15 a.m., St. Louis Street; suspicious circumstance, 3:59 a.m., Johnson Mill Road; parking complaint, 8:58 a.m., South Eighth Street; hit and run, 1:59 p.m., Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; disturbance, 2:11 p.m., South Fifth Street; information, 2:28 p.m., North Fifth Street; assist police agency, 2:52 p.m., North Fifth Street; be on the lookout, 3:31 p.m., State Police at Montoursville; damaged property, 4 p.m., Stein Lane, East Buffalo Township; assist fire agency, 4:54 p.m., Pheasant Ridge at Hoffa Mill roads; assist other agency, 5:48 p.m., police headquarters; missing person, 6:26 p.m., West Market Street; 911 accidental call, 7:09 p.m., Hardwood Drive; neighbor dispute, 10:09 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 11 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday: Records check, 2:37 a.m., Market Street; reportable accident, 2:43 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; parking complaint, 8:01 a.m., South Fifth Stret; traffic warning, 8:12 a.m., West Market Street school zone; injury accident, 8:13 a.m., Beagle Club Road; theft, 1:59 p.m., Giant, Hardwood Drive; phone call request, 3:54 pm., Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Township; traffic arrest, 4:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Moore Avenue; ordinance violation, 7:16 p.m., North Third Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown man was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop at 1:34 a.m. Oct. 24 along Gameland Road, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said the 26 year old showed signs of impairment after his 2005 Ford Focus was stopped for an alleged violation. Charges are pending the results of toxicology testing.
3-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a three-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 in the parking lot at Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County
According to police, a 2016 Ford Explorer driven by Patricia J. Progransky, 66, of Muncy, struck a block column of a building, then backed and made a U-turn eastward and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Charlie L. Naimo, 45, of Northumberland, then continued east and turned right and struck a 2015 Ford F-250. All were belted.
Progransky will be cited with careless driving.
2-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:51 a.m. Oct. 24 along South Susquehanna Trail, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Michael J. Hawkins, 34, of Conway, S.C., was traveling south in a 2015 Toyota Corolla which attempted to pass a 2005 Saturn Vue driven by Thomas D. Swartz, 27, of Newville, police reported. During the pass, the Corolla sideswiped the Vue, police reported. All were belted and the crash remains under investigation, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Williamsport boy sustained a suspected minor injury after a one-vehicle crash at 7:33 a.m. Oct. 24 along Cemetery Road, south of Sunny Terrace, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The unnamed boy was traveling north in a 2006 Toyota Avalon which crossed into the southbound lane, left the west side of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned onto its passenger side, police reported. The boy was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with what police described as a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to troopers.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old New York woman escaped injury after her vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. Oct. 24 along I-180 eastbound, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Sarah T. Guzman, of Ridgewood, N.Y., was traveling east in a 2016 Nissan Rogue when she became distracted and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, south across both eastbound lanes, off the south side of the roadway and into a tree. Guzman was not belted.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 7:04 p.m. Oct. 21 along Route 15 north, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Keith Willis, 61, of Rochester, N.Y., was traveling north in a 2018 Ford Taurus when the vehicle struck the deer. Willis and a passenger were belted.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A South Williamsport woman was issued a warning after an alleged hit and run at 11:21 a.m. Oct. 22 in the parking lot at Woodlands bank, 2450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Nancy D. Confer, 70, was backing a 2015 Jeep Cherokee from a parking stoll when the vehicle struck a parked 2015 Subaru Legacy, then left the parking lot. Confer will be issued a warning for accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Burglary
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly entered a storage unit and stole a train set and miscellaneous tools collectively valued at $2,000, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 7 a.m. Oct. 15 and 6 a.m. Oct. 21 along South Pine Run Road and Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
McNETT TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly stole a Case SR160 loader and a Ford F-250 truck.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 5 p.m .Oct. 22 and 4:05 p.m. Oct. 23 along Ellenton Mountain and Masten roads, McNett Township, Lycoming County. According to police, someone accessed Department of Conservation and Natural Resources property and stole the equipment, which belonged to Glen Hawbaker, of State College. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are looking for a 2021 Dodge Ram 5500 which was allegedly stolen between 5 p.m. Oct. 21 and 11 a.m. Oct. 23 along McCoy Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The red truck has a black dump bed with an aluminum tailgate. It has an orange diamond-shaped sticker with “M&M Paving” emblazoned on it. The fenders has a T2 sticker near the windshield and the driver-side headlamp is broken. The vehicle’s registration is ZGJ-6223.
Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 42-year-old Jersey Shore woman to apply for unemployment benefits.
The incident was reported between 9 a.m. Sept. 20 and 12:10 p.m. Oct. 23 along Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
