MIFFLINBURG — A Union County teenager was recently selected for an honor which will see her representing beekeepers from across the state.
During the Nov. 5 Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association meeting, 19-year-old Paige Rhyne, of Mifflinburg, was selected to serve as Pennsylvania's honey queen. She is the daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Bloomsburg University.
"In order to be selected for this honor I had to complete an interview with judges, a presentation about honey, and an introduction on stage," said Rhyne. "The process of becoming the honey queen is by training to ensure that I know all of my responsibilities and roles I will portray throughout the year of my reign. The honey queen is an ambassador, promoter, educator and spokesperson for beekeepers all across Pennsylvania."
The honey queen serves for one year.
Rhyne grew up on a small farm near Mifflinburg.
"I am a fourth generation farmer on my family's hobby farm," she said. "I raise sheep, goats, cows, and pigs."
Rhyne wasn't always familiar with bees and honey, but in May got her first honey bees.
"The most important part of taking care of honey bees is understanding their importance to the environment. Honey bees play a crucial role in our ecosystem and food chain," said Rhyne.
Bees not only produce honey for consumers, but they also provide an important role in pollenating many food crops each year.
"The general public can help local apiaries by buying local honey bee products from beekeepers," Rhyne said. "Another way is to not mow down your dandelions in your yard. They are the perfect source of food for a honey bee"
The honey the bees make from flowers is what most people look for when thinking about honey bees, Rhyne said.
"Honey can be used for various things," she said. "It can be used for cooking, beauty products, and medical uses as well. There are over 300 varieties of honey in the United States, and when you are supporting Pennsylvania beekeepers you are supporting Pennsylvania agriculture."
Rhyne has been busy since taking on her role as honey queen. She's visited New Columbia for the annual reindeer pictures and tree decorating. She educated those in attendance about bees and honey.
She has also served at veterans dinners, judged the coloring contest at the Mifflinburg tree lighting, and made gingerbread houses with kids at Mifflinburg's Christkindl Market.
Ryne also made 271 Christmas cards for the veterans at the Holidaysburg Veterans home, and donated honey sticks to them as well.
"I am so excited to be meeting new people and informing them of the importance of the honey bee," she said.
According to the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association, since 1954,a honey queen has been selected annually to serve as the main promoter of Pennsylvania's beekeeping industry. The queen travels throughout the state speaking at schools, fairs, festivals, beekeeping meetings and other events.
The main focus of the program is education, and the queen gives presentations on the beekeeping industry. The queen also represents Pennsylvania each year at the American Honey Queen competition, held during the American Beekeeping Federation Convention.
