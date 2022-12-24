Honey Queen

Paige Rhyne, 19, of Mifflinburg, was recently crowned Pennsylvania's Honey Queen by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association.

 PROVIDED

MIFFLINBURG — A Union County teenager was recently selected for an honor which will see her representing beekeepers from across the state.

During the Nov. 5 Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association meeting, 19-year-old Paige Rhyne, of Mifflinburg, was selected to serve as Pennsylvania's honey queen. She is the daughter of Darren and Tammy Rhyne, and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at Bloomsburg University.

