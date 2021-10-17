MONTGOMERY — The eighth in a series of cookbooks published by the Pennsylvania State Grange has been introduced for the organization’s 150th anniversary celebration, which kicked off in September.
The 472-page book contains over 900 favorite recipes from Grange members and friends, joining previous editions printed in 1925, 1950, 1972, 1984, 1992, 1997 and 2010.
Books may be obtained from Eagle Grange by contacting Daisy Styer at 570-546-5861, or at the next take-out dinner Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Grange Hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road.
