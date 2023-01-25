BRADFORD — A small city situated just a few miles south of the New York state line in McKean County, Bradford no longer has 24-hour police coverage.

It has deferred necessary maintenance and projects, and laid off employees in several departments — including fire, police, and streets — to cut costs, City Manager Chris Lucco told Spotlight PA.

