Artist infuses happiness into his works

ALTOONA — Joe Beam loves coffee so much that when he was offered the chance to create a mural to the iconic beverage, he tackled the project with his usual gusto.
Armed with the mission statement for Greenbean Coffee House, he came up with three ideas for shop owners Katy and Travis McCabe. The couple opted for the design he put at the bottom of the pile — his favorite — that combines coffee with community, from customers at the drive-thru to people of varying ages enjoying a cuppa with friends and family.
The mural is not only a testament to coffee but also to his imagination and skill with a paintbrush.
While his day job is working with young children at a State College preschool, Beam is an artist at heart and said he hopes to instill the love and joy of art into his young charges and into everyone he meets.
His energy and enthusiasm are engaging and hard to resist as he explains his passion to create to those viewing his work on an interior wall at the Sixth Avenue coffee house.
“I’ve been doing art my whole life,” he said, unabashedly announcing that his mom has pictures of him in diapers and holding a paintbrush.
Beam, 25, is a 2015 graduate of Bellwood-Antis High School and a 2021 graduate of Penn State, with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in drawing and painting.
While Beam can’t remember a time when he wasn’t drawing, he almost didn’t get the art degree. Instead, he enrolled in the landscape architecture program thinking he could still be creative, but in something from which it was probably easier to build a career. After two years in the program, he can now “draw a mean tree,” he said with a laugh, but he still can’t figure out the slope for adequate drainage in a parking lot.
When he decided to switch majors, he said he was afraid to tell his mom.
But he didn’t need to worry as his mom, Christy Beam, said she tried to discourage him from landscape architecture in the first place.
“He basically has been artistic since he could hold a pencil or crayon,” she said. “He used to take food and make it into something … one time a king’s face.”
“I would buy him printer paper and loads of crayons and markers,” she said. “All he did was draw.”
That drawing got him into a little bit of trouble growing up, Joe Beam admits.
“I used to get in trouble for drawing on everything,” he said. “I tried to blame it on my brother, who was like 2.”
Even when he was drawing on surfaces not intended for his creative pieces, his mom said they were good.
“He drew Superman and Batman on his sister’s closet wall. The capes looked like they were 3D.”
Joe tried to blame his brother, who was three and couldn’t draw at all, she said with a laugh.
She could see that art was his passion, so when he told her he was switching majors, “I was so happy,” she said.
“It’s not about how much money you make, it’s if you’re happy getting up and going to work every day,” she added.
For his part, Joe said he is living his dream and would eventually like to do art full time, but understands he has a long way to go.
“Eventually, of course, I would like to turn this into my gig,” he said, until then, though, he’s happy working on commission pieces, like the mural, selling his art on Etsy and posting about his work on Instagram.
“I feel so great about the decision” to switch to art in college, he said.
While some might see the first two years of architectural design as wasted time, he refuses to look at it that way.
“I look at it as a lesson,” he said. “I try not to regret anything. … and it’s got me really good at painting trees.”
Beam said he embraces color in his work.
“I love color,” he said, and, pointing to the coffee shop mural, added “you can probably tell.”
He also loves color theory and how colors can make people feel.
When people look at the mural or other pieces of his work, he wants to convey happiness.
“I want them to feel joy from it,” he said of the mural. “I hope they can find themselves in it.”
Beam started work on the mural in mid-July and finished at the beginning of August, in time for the Greenbean’s fifth anniversary.
It was a challenge to work on the space, as he had to wait until the shop closed. His working hours were from 8 p.m. until midnight or later.
“We knew what we were getting into when we started it,” Greenbean co-owner Travis McCabe said of the mural, but the couple were still surprised at how much Beam would get done each night.
“It astonished us how quickly he did it,” McCabe said. “It’s truly an amazing piece.”
McCabe and his wife, Katy, said Beam managed to pack everything into the mural that they envisioned, and a little more.
One area features a beach sunset, and the names on the back of the chairs are Travis and Katy.
There are also “Star Wars” characters and hidden Easter eggs.
“Just the way Joe took everything we do,” McCabe said, from the couple’s beliefs on being inclusive and welcoming, to the fun figurines they have hidden throughout their shop, it’s all in the mural.
“Everything we’re about … is in there,” McCabe said, adding “the response has been incredible.”
While Beam was working on the piece, people would stop in and see the progress from day to day. These same people could take pictures and post it on Facebook, keeping a daily log of the progress.
The mural stretches across the wall and a doorway pretty much seamlessly, McCabe said.
That wall also has room for a couch and Beam painted the mural in such a way that the couch fits in perfectly for those who like to take selfies with the mural in the background.
“The way he did it was really brilliant with the couch,” McCabe said.
For Beam, the challenge of the wall, doorway, couch and the “little” touches was half of the fun and challenges helped him expand his repertoire as an artist.
“This has been an awesome new development in my practice,” he said.
The mural shows “how coffee brings people together,” he said, and it includes a little fun, like the “Star Wars” guys having a cup of java.
Those viewing the mural will want to take a few minutes to peruse the various scenes. The piece showcases Beam’s influences — he’s big on scenery and uses a cinematic approach to take the viewer across the wall.
He describes his work as surrealism, in that it plays off real life, and he enjoys morphing it with perspective and lighting.
He credits his style to the likes of not only the Renaissance painters, but also Bob Ross, who’s happy little trees can be found in the top left-hand corner of the work, and Penn State professors Robert Yarber and John Bowman, New York artist Jean-Pierre Roy, whose painted landscapes combine hyper-realistic details and surrealism, and graphic artist M.C. Esher, to name a few.
He is also influenced by music and can often be found painting and drawing while listening to his favorite tunes, as music and the visual arts are like sisters, he said.
Painting, especially murals where pieces build on each other, is akin to building musical compositions.
“How powerful the arts are,” he exclaimed. “I think people take it for granted.”
Despite being just 25 years old, Beam has had a variety of job experiences. He’s worked as a cook at Marzoni’s and held positions at Target, Jersey Mikes and a smoothie shop, to name a few.
“I always try to take something from my experience,” he said.
He’d eventually like to be a professor, sharing his love of art with others and plans to never lose his sunny outlook on life.
“I don’t want to be a grumpy old guy,” he said with a laugh. “If I can make someone happy through my art, I’ll be happy.”
