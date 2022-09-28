LEWISBURG — Kids Night will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.

Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the museum.

