LEWISBURG — Kids Night will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Lewisburg Children's Museum, 815 Market St., Suite 14, Lewisburg.
Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming, and enjoy a pizza dinner and movie. Caregivers can enjoy a stress and child-free evening on the town while children have an entertaining experience of their own exploring the museum.
“We love Kids Night,” said Savanna Hovis, LCM Visitor Services manager. “Kids get to explore the museum and parents get to enjoy a night out. It’s a win-win.”
“Back to school season can be a stressful time for everyone,” added Kahla DeSmit, LCM executive director. “More practices and after school activities can leave moms and dads feeling like there is no time to connect. This evening will give hard-working parents a night to relax and a night for kids to have fun.”
Advanced ticket purchases are recommended and tickets are required. Space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3ekRYio.
