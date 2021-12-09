HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that the deadline for the fifth annual Innovations Challenge has been extended through Friday, Jan. 21.
Students in grades nine through 12 are invited to participate in the challenge, which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers.
The challenge asks students to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy, beyond the current public engagement procedures that uses innovative technologies and tools that PennDOT can implement to more effectively engage and connect with all age groups during the transportation planning and project development process.
Regional challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship, which will be held in the spring.
For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) has donated $2,500 and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) has donated $1,500 for a combined total award of $4,000 for this year’s first place team.
For complete details, visit www.penndot.gov.
