LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission (BVRPC) has accepted a draft budget for 2023.
The $2.5 million 2023 budget comes with an estimated carry over of $70,000 from 2022. Police Chief Paul Yost said most of the big items on the budget are standard to any budget and include: Personnel, health care and salaries.
“Those three make up 80% of the budget,” Yost said.
Discussion was held regarding Civil Service Commission members as the commission acknowledged the resignation of Suzanne Pugliese. There are three Civil Service Commission members: Howard Woodring of Lewisburg Borough, Dr. John Divine of East Buffalo Township and Richard Higgins of East Buffalo Township.
Commission member Janice Butler expressed concern about the lack of female participants on the Civil Service Commission, which she felt would lead to a more equitable commission.
Discussion also surrounded how the BVRPD would go about seeking or advertising for Civil Service Commission members. Commission member Justin Madaus asked if the advertising for civil service members should be done by the municipalities from which they come, or by the BVRPC.
“The Civil Service Commission is a sub-branch of the BVRPC and therefore should be selected by the commission,” Yost said.
Madaus suggested that in the future municipalities should put a notice out asking for members to serve.
The BVRPC is also looking to institute officer evaluations. Commission member Judy Wagner suggested the commission check with the police union to see whether it would have examples of officer evaluations.
Yost said that the current computer program the department uses does have some types of evaluation forms on it.
Commission Chair Jack Malloy set a goal to have something in place by the end of summer 2023.
