LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission (BVRPC) has accepted a draft budget for 2023.

The $2.5 million 2023 budget comes with an estimated carry over of $70,000 from 2022. Police Chief Paul Yost said most of the big items on the budget are standard to any budget and include: Personnel, health care and salaries.

