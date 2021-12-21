SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way has announced the receipt of $25,000 from Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, a manufacturing affiliate of National Gypsum Company.
The funds will support the United Way’s Community Impact fund, which supports more than three dozen local nonprofit partner agencies through the allocation process each year. Each partnering agency aligns its outputs and outcomes to the 10-year measurements and bold goals of the United Way.
