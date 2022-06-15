SUNBURY — A Community Invitational will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St, Sunbury.
It will be outside, free, open to the public and feature a live Latin band, street food, fun for kids, games, entertainment, live painting, an art showcase and vendors, raffles and art giveaways.
