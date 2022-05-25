MIFFLINBURG — Visions of improved Mifflinburg school athletic facilities were tempered Tuesday night by words of caution.
Vern McKissick, of McKissick Associates of Harrisburg, reviewed a variety of options for improved facilities and offered some estimated price tags. They ranged from $1.3 million for an all-weather practice field to $8.2 million for a stadium with turf and an all-weather track.
McKissick said there were many configurations to consider, one of which added an indoor basketball facility. Others would see an all-weather track built in an area near the middle school which was the site of a gravel track. He stressed that turf fields would only be worth the expense if they received heavy use.
He added that the actual prices for facilities would be about 14% less than the numbers offered Tuesday night.
Accountant Alisha Henry cautioned the board that 2024-2025 could be difficult for school budgets. She asked directors whether there were items in the budget less important than athletic facilities.
“You have a $9 million fund balance and a $2 million deficit,” Henry said. “If you can’t fix it in some small way, you have a really big problem I’d like to say in two years or three years it is too big and you can’t get out of it because of how Act 1 is structured.”
Henry said the board should look at the current budget as its assess the situation. More serious consideration could be given to a plan after the 2022-2023 spending plan is passed.
School directors passed tax rates to support the 2022-2023 budget proposal. They included a 0.59 mill increase in the real estate tax rate to 14.43 mills. The increase means that an owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $59 more per year or a total of $1,443.
The measure which included a per capita charge of $5 under the School Code of 1949 passed 7-2 with directors Brandon Straub and Melissa Wagner voting against.
Final adoption of a 2022-2023 spending plan will be scheduled for a meeting in June.
