MILTON — “Scared” and “overwhelmed” is how Brittney describes the emotions she felt upon discovering threatening racial slurs written on the bathroom walls of a Milton-area business.
Brittney, who lives in the Lewisburg area and requested her last name not be used, has experienced racism several times since moving to the Central Susquehanna Valley from New Jersey nine years ago.
“Where we were living (in New Jersey) the poverty level was bad,” Brittney said. “There was a high crime rate.”
She moved to Central Pennsylvania in an effort to find a better life for her family. She now has a 14-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.
Although she is deeply troubled by racist behavior she has experienced in the Susquehanna Valley, Brittney remains convinced she made the right decision to move to the area.
“The school system has been better (than in New Jersey),” she said. “It’s more peaceful here... I’ve met a decent amount of really good people here.”
Raised by a caucasian woman in New Jersey, Brittney didn’t experience racism until moving to Pennsylvania.
“My son would be at the playground playing, people would call him (the ‘n word’),” she said.
“He came home to me and said ‘I’m not allowed to play there,” Brittney continued. “My son, he never experienced that before... At the time, he was 6. He didn’t understand.”
It was difficult for her to explain the situation to him.
“I was really hurt and emotional,” Brittney said.
Four years ago, racism again reared its head as she was caring for a client she worked with in Watsontown.
“His friend got obnoxious and started calling me racist words,” Brittney said. “I don’t expect to be at work and harassed. It was extremely overwhelming.”
She credits Watsontown police with intervening in the situation to make sure she was safe.
“This is extremely sad and hurtful,” Brittney said, of the instances she’s experienced racism. “I came here for a better life.”
It was just recently that she found the racist threats written on the wall of the restroom at a Milton-area business.
“I was crying,” Brittney said. “I was so emotional... I was definitely very offended. I was so hurt. I just broke down.”
She hopes any business which may find such words written on its property will take immediate action.
“They need to investigate it,” Brittney said. “Show compassion to your workers who may be offended.”
She said businesses need to have policies in place, and even statements posted in public spots, denouncing acts of racism.
Before judging others, Brittney hopes everyone will take the time to get to know someone who may appear to be different than they are.
“Show some compassion,” she said. “We are human, just like you. We go to work, just like you.”
She said individuals should also take a stance against racism.
“If you don’t stand up for this, you are part of the problem,” Brittney said.
Although the topic may be a difficult one for families from all backgrounds to have, Brittney said racism must be discussed. She shared discussions she’s had with her own children.
“We don’t show hate with hate,” Brittney said. “We show love. We are taking steps to get this solved.”
She hopes the world her children live in as adults is a better place than it is now.
“I want them to feel safe,” Brittney said. “I want to be able to see them go to work or college. I don’t want them to feel left out.”
She noted that her family is just like many others, dedicated to work, school activities and community service.
“My children, they show love,” Brittney said. “They have all types of friends. I want them to have the same opportunities as anyone else.”
She noted that her children are involved in several different athletic activities, including football and cheerleading. Brittney volunteers with the Getting Ahead in the Valley program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.