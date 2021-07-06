WILKES-BARRE — Philip Davis, of Milton, has been recognized among the Colonel Elite at Wilkes University.
Davis is a member of the football team.
To be recognized as Colonel Elite, a student-athlete must have 60 credits and a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Transfer student-athletes must have 60 college credits total, and 30 credits from Wilkes. The student-athlete must be in good moral character as determined by the athletic department and on a Wilkes roster.
