UPMC holds 'Pretty in Pink' event

WILLIAMSPORT — More than 150 women gathered at UPMC’s Renew You event, ‘Pretty in Pink,’ for an evening of fellowship featuring connection, food, shopping, giveaways, and empowering presentations from UPMC in North Central Pa. physicians.
“Pretty in Pink was a kickoff event for our new Renew You program and our goal was to come out strong with an engaging event to educate the community on important wellness issues like breast health and oncology in a fun and inviting way,” said Kari Kurtz, director, Community Relations, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Working with our vendors, service line representatives, and physician presenters, we provided resources useful to women of all ages. Women tend to put their own health and wellness on hold to care for others, and our goal with events like this one is to highlight the importance of self-care to ensure you’re the best you can be so you can offer your best to others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.