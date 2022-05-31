MANSFIELD — Mansfield University of Pennsylvania has announced its spring graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held on Saturday, May 14.
Local graduates, their hometowns and degrees include:
Steven Hook, of Lewisburg, Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Administration
Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science: Pre-Law
Brian Jordan of Mifflinburg, Bachelor of Science in Nutrition: Sports Nutrition
Cassandra Feudale, of Winfield, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Karlie Grose, of Turbotville, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
