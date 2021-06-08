WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Donovan Watters, of Lewisburg, has been named to the dean's list at the College of William and Mary for the spring semester.
In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
