MILTON — The Milton Area School District has eliminated the option of allowing students to choose on a day-to-day basis whether they will be attending classes in person or in real time via the computer.
The flexible learning option, which was made available at the start of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was eliminated under the terms of a revised Health and Safety Plan recently approved by the school board, according to a letter to families posted on the district website.
Families will be able to select from in-person learning or cyber education for their students.
“Students currently in flex will automatically be transitioned to the traditional in-person option,” the letter said.
Curbside meal pickup will be available for students in families which opt to attend Milton’s cyber school.
“The new plan removes all the required mitigation strategies for masking, social distancing, temperature checking upon entrance of the buildings and restrictions to the building from the community,” the letter said. “Masks, cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer will continue to be available within the building for those who choose to use them.”
The letter also lists the start and end times for school in each building. The hours are as follows: Baugher Elementary School, 7:45 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.; White Deer Elementary School, 7:40 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.; middle school, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and high school, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
