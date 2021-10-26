LEWISBURG — Water flows upward, clothes become mountains and statues or strangers meet across decades in a collection of vintage postcard collages by Nancy Cleaver, on display in the glass cases of Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout November.
The collection features more th an 100 small collages that Cleaver created during the winter of the 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the artwork features 15 one-inch square tiles arranged for mood, dynamic, pattern, color, humor, or a sense of passing travel memories. Cleaver said the background papers, which she designed or collected, provide strong color sequences.
“During the 1980s and '90s, I received gifts of hundreds of vintage postcards dating from 1900 to 1950,” said Cleaver. “I have always collaged and ‘freed’ papers by cutting them. My small studio was running out of storage space, and this liberation of beautiful and historical images of our world gave me a way to imagine travel and freedom during a cocooned time.”
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.
