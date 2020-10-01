MIFFLINBURG — Police have charged a 33-year-old Mifflinburg woman with rape and related sexual assault charges stemming from allegations she made a 14-year-old boy have sex with her.
Jacquelyn Nicole Baker, of 311 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, was charged with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and other related charges after an alleged incident between November and December 2018 in Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg police allege Baker asked for sex. When the boy refused, Baker allegedly slapped him. When he attempted to push her off him during intercourse, he was slapped again, police noted.
After the alleged act, police said Baker warned the boy to keep his mouth shut "or you will pay."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.