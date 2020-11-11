DANVILLE — The rider of an all-terrain vehicle injured in a weekend crash remained in critical condition Tuesday evening at Geisinger Medical Center.
Harry E. Hackenberg, 60, of New Columbia, was flown to Geisinger with what was described by state troopers as a "suspected serious injury."
Troopers said the crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. Sunday along Pleasant View Road, west of Blue Jay Lane, White Deer Township, Union County.
Hackenberg was traveling east on a 1986 Yamaha Moto 4 ATV when the it struck an embankment, went out of control and overturned. He was not wearing safety equipment, according to a report filed by troopers.
White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department medical personnel also responded to the crash.
