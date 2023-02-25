Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Jose Santiago, 41, of Coal Township and Xiomara Alvarado, 41, of Coal Township.
• Ashley James, 26, of Sunbury and Michael Bailey, 33, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBA to Ryan Foster and Moira Foster, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $404,498.
• Lola J. Waltman to Lola J. Waltman, property in Lewis Township< $1.
• Moran Family Trust to Air Force Hangar LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• John D. Moran Sr. to 17777 Realty LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Duyen T. Cao and Kenny H. Tran to Duyen T. Cao, property in Watsontown, $116,645.
• JC Home Improvement to Gomez Capital LLC and Keyfield2 LLC, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
• Thomas Valeiko and Margaret Valeiko to Michael Anthony McKenna and Nataya Anne Litwin, property in Kulpmont, $20,000.
• Elaine Gillibauer by agent and Robert D. Gilligbauer agent to Robert D. Gilligbauer, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Carole Grace Topoloski estate, Walter T. Poeth exeuctor and Kasey D. Poet executor to Chinoconstruction LLC, property in Coal Township, $30,000.
• David A. Lenig, Rebekah Lenig and Braden E. Snyder to David A. Lenig and Lori A. Lenig, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Carl Hower to Joseph F. Harris and Maria K. Harris, property in Rush Township, $21,000.
• John A. Szverra and Carol Jean Szverra to Susquehanna Avenue Corp, property in Sunbury, $70,000.
• Paul. L. Troup III and Theresa M. Troup to Paul L. Troup IV, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Earl E. Busch by agent and Linda J. Austin agent to Misiewicz Holdings LLC, property in Kulpmont, $48,500.
• Merrill E. Delancey and Marion K. Delancey to Marion Kay Delancey, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Mildred T. Janaskie esetate, Mildred T. Williams and James J. Williams executor to John Janaskie, property in marion Heights, $1.
• Nicholaos J. Dimitraos to P&K 0528 Investment LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Juday A. Gappa and Edward A. Gappa to Robert McAllister Jr. and Tracey McAllister, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Domitila Anaya-Reyes to Elyob Holding LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $3,500.
• Eric L. Nye to 5M Group 8 LLC, property in Shamokin, $36,500.
• Judy Steenburg to Eric Steenburg, property in Coal Township, $135,000.
• John J. Golumbfskie by agent and Susan Golumbfskie agent and individually to Susan Golumbfskie, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Edmund C. Bordell and Debra L. Bordell to Edmund C. Bordell, Debra L. Bordell and Lisa C. Bordell, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Benjamin A. Kozlowskie estate, Mary Ann Bogetti co-exuector and Benjamin J. Kozlowski co-exeuctor to Mary Ann Bogetti and Benjamin J. Kozlowski, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Daniel F. Karpinskie Jr. and Daniel F. Karpinski Jr. to Ruth Cohoon, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Richard E. Cawthern and Carol M. Cawthern to Tina M. Trumpore and David Trumpore, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Powerking Motorsports LLC to SKG Housing LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• William D. Henry and Jodi Henry to Stephanie I. Barnard and Patrick S. McGee, property in Mount Carmel Township, $68,000.
• Edward J. Gallager to Lori Corinchock and Mark Urick, property in Mount Carmel, $175,000.
• Zerbe Township Rod and Gun Club Inc. to Zerbe Township Rod and Gun Club Inc., property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Jennifer L. Keim, Lawrence J. Keim Jr. and Tia M. Foieri to Roman P. Niedzwiedz, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Kellina P. Gilroy and Steven R. Shannon to Skylar Pickett, property in Ralhp Township, $151,000.
• Pastori Properties LLC to Penn's Rentals LLC, property in Shamokin, $149,000.
• Cheryl S. Koteita and Douglas A. Koteita to Amanda Lynn Cress and Dustin Thomas Venn, property in Sunbury, $135,000.
• Edward L. Blakely Jr. to Rylly Noelle Day and Ulysses D. Mercado, property in Zerbe Township, $70,900.
• Charles L. Reedy to Charles L. Reedy, property in Riverside, $1.
• Fortunata J. Roma and Jeffrey Dougherty exeuctor to Manning Investments LLC, property in Coal Township, $77,440.
• Patricia A. Roney to Patricia A. Roney Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Pamela A. Roney trustee, property in Rush Township, $1.
