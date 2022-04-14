LEWISBURG — Colleagues and other acquaintances are remembering the late Dr. Louis H. Betz with admiration.
Betz, 81, who was killed in an auto crash Thursday, April 7, was a long-time member of the staff at Evangelical Community Hospital. Specializing in ophthalmology, Betz also maintained a private practice based in the Lewisburg area.
“Dr. Betz was an active and engaged member of the medical staff at Evangelical Community Hospital for more than 46 years, serving on the executive, credentialing, bylaws and staff development committees,” noted Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO. “We are deeply saddened to hear of his sudden and tragic passing. He will be fondly remembered for his extraordinary service to his patients, our hospital, and this community.”
Betz, a 1966 graduate of the Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania, attended with the late Dr. Donald C. Steckel. Nancy Steckel, spouse of the long-time physician, said they had known Betz since they moved to the Lewisburg area.
“(Betz) was my ophthalmologist and we lived in the neighborhood where he lived for many years,” Steckel said. “He was a fine gentleman.”
Steckel said Betz was consulted even after he had more or less retired.
“He was a doctor who saw things not just through his little specialty,” Steckel said. “He saw the bigger picture.”
Carol Steckel recalled Betz had a medical office in the same building where she worked. On one occasion, Betz came down and looked after a patient in her office who had an eye-related emergency.
Carol said the loyalty and lack of turnover of staff in his office said a lot about Betz as a professional. He even made a house call for her mother.
Russell “Buzz” Meachum, Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 board member, recalled Betz was a customer at his Lewisburg-area stereo store.
Betz enjoyed “really nice” audio equipment, Meachum said, but remained mum about his military service.
“I never knew he served in the military until some years later,” Meachum added. “It was not something he bragged about. But I wasn’t surprised because he wasn’t the blustery kind of person.”
Betz and Meachum both served in the military during the Vietnam era.
