LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of August classes.
The following will be held:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prepared Childbirth Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 4-25, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Newborn Care, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness.
To register for classes, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
