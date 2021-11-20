WATSONTOWN — Situated just inside of the entrance to the Watsontown Alliance Church is a small grouping of tables, near a counter where coffee pots are brewing
Above the counter is a banner containing the words "Common Grounds." Just below those words are the phrase "connecting for growth in Christ."
Common Grounds is an area which recently opened at the church where coffee and conversation are designed to be served up on Sunday mornings, and beyond.
Darren Rowles, the church's associate pastor, said the idea for the area was birthed by church members several years ago.
Tracy Knopp, a church volunteer with the project, was recently stocking Common Grounds with coffee items and explained the origins of the project.
"We started what we call Brew Onto Others, several years ago," Knopp explained. "We did it back in a snack room."
The concept, she said, was designed to give conversation members a chance to join in coffee and conversation prior to a service. At one point, 90 people attended Brew Onto Others.
"With COVID, it fizzled out," Knopp said, of Brew Onto Others.
However, congregation members continued to embrace the concept.
Rowles said the area where Common Grounds was established over the last two months formerly served as office space and then an infant nursery.
"As the vision for this Common Grounds cafe was growing, we said 'this would be a welcoming place,'" he said.
Congregation members donated their time to remodel the area.
"It's a place where people can meet," Rowles said, of the cafe. "This is kind of a bridge... where conversations can be started (about Christ)."
Free coffee and tea will be served at the cafe prior to Sunday school and church services. Donations will be accepted, and snack items will also be available.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. Sundays, with worship at 10.
"We would love to see this not just be a Sunday morning thing," Rowles said. "It's not like it's just for us... We hope to see traffic throughout the week."
He said the space will be open for church and community members to use, and hours beyond Sunday mornings may eventually be established.
Between 12 and 20 church members have already volunteered to assist with the operation of Common Grounds, Rowles said.
"We have a number of people who have already responded," he said. "If you can get a group of people to take ownership, then it carries the vision... What we're seeing evidence of, this is worth pursuing."
Knopp is pleased to see Common Grounds ready to serve.
"It's a true blessing to see it take off," she said. "It's something we've prayed about and wanted to see happen."
Now in its 76th year, Rowles said the Watsontown Alliance Church recently held a formal celebration of its 75th anniversary.
"We celebrate the faithfulness of God and what he's done in the past," he said. "This is a vision of God's faithfulness moving into the future."
Rowles expressed confidence that lives will be changed through the conversations which will occur at the cafe.
"We await the testimony of transformed lives that will be brought about at Common Grounds," he said. "That's why we're doing this."
A dedication ceremony for Common Grounds will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, following the church service.
