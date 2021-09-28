HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced the Delaware and Hudson Rail-Trail (D &H Rail-Trail) has been named Pennsylvania’s 2021 Trail of the Year.
“The D & H Rail-Trail has been a gem of northeast Pennsylvania, providing its users with opportunities to enjoy some of the most beautiful parts of the commonwealth, learn about the region’s history and engage in healthy activities,” Dunn said. “Its enormous impact has been even greater since the pandemic as people have turned to the outdoors to help relieve stress. I am proud to be here today for this much-deserved recognition and look forward to the continued impact of the D & H Rail-Trail.”
Each year, the DCNR’s Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for both large and small trails, and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network.
The 38-mile long D&H Rail-Trail extends through Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, and traces the former corridor of the Delaware and Hudson Railway, which primarily carried anthracite coal out of the Lackawanna Valley during the second half of the 19th century.
The D&H Rail-Trail is open to motorized and non-motorized users, including walkers, bikers, equestrians and snowmobilers.
