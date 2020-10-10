LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area School District directors approved a discipline policy waiver at their most recent meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock said the circumstances of the student disciplinary infraction were evaluated before it came to the board.
"If a student is expelled from school, we still need to provide them with an education," Polinchock said. "If we know a student needs education and possibly some counseling, we know that we can provide that better."
Polinchock stressed the student would still face consequences, but the board was not being asked to approve an expulsion. An expulsion hearing, which she said was now a rare occurrence, would not be necessary.
High school seniors will not be required to complete a graduation project in order to graduate. The board temporarily waived the policy which got students involved in service or career related projects in their senior year.
A letter to the board and superintendent from Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, noted restrictions on job sharing, volunteering and other outside partnerships reduced opportunities available. There were also some equity issues for some of the same reasons.
Camps and mission trips over the summer had also been disrupted due to the pandemic as well as opportunities within district buildings. It was noted that a graduation project was not required by the state for graduation.
Dr. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said four request-for-qualifications submissions were received from companies which would be able to modernize HVAC systems in the district.
In a related note, an O2 Prime estimate of about $316,000 was received from Seimens Corp. with three-to-five weeks lead time to install a bipolar air ionization system.
Fairchild noted that the same product from the same manufacturer was also available from the McClure Corp. for $239,456. The lower price was attributed to buying the air cleaning equipment via CoStars, a cooperative buying program.
The board approved the resignation of Janice McWilliams, Kelly Elementary food service worker, as of Oct. 2.
New support staff and rates of pay were approved for Joy Meadows, Kelly Elementary food service worker ($10.75 per hour, 4.25 hours per day), Mercedes Zettelmoyer, Middle school certified instructional aide ($11.45 per hour) and Barbara Gabel, SACC after-school program general staff ($15 per hour).
Returning substitute teachers for the school year included Amy Vance, retroactive to Sept. 9.
