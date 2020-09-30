LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System has launched its mobile WiFi hotspot lending program.
A Wi-Fi hotspot is a portable device which can be used to connect a mobile-enabled device, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet to the internet.
The library system has 14 hotspots available for check out by any county resident cardholder age 18 or older that is a current library member in good standing.
One hotspot per household can be checked out at a time for a one-week period from the following locations: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.
The overdue fine is $10 per day. Hotspots must be returned in the AV drop. Hotspots cannot be returned in the book drop.
The hotspots utilize the T-Mobile network coverage area (which now includes Sprint) and will provide technical support for the devices.
For more information, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org/hotspots or contact the library at 570-523-1172.
