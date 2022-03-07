NORTHUBMERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
Ron Blatchley, will give chemical demonstrations in the Pond Building at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. While free, seating is limited and tickets can be picked up at the Visitors Center.
Volunteer, Cindy Inkrote will discuss the various uses of herbs in the summer kitchen.
In addition, music will be provided by the Bloomsburg Music Ensemble and Fiddler, Beverley Conrad, with lite refreshments including a birthday cake. Yes, we will be singing Happy Birthday to Joseph Priestley.
There will be a new temporary exhibit on the relationship between Joseph Priestley and Benjamin Franklin The two became very friends and it was Franklin who encouraged Priestley to pursue his scientific interests.
