Through the years while sharing my thoughts about automobile racing in this space, I have from time-to-time referenced that Terry Labonte is my all-time-favorite race car driver.
I particularly liked Labonte’s humble personality and his clean driving style. I came to be a fan of Hendrick Motorsports as Labonte was teamed with Jeff Gordon on the team in the mid 1990s. Together, the two won four straight championships — with Gordon winning three of those. In addition to his 1996 title, Labonte also won the championship in 1984.
While he may be most remembered by many for being crashed by Dale Earnhardt on two separate occasions on the last lap at Bristol — with Labonte winning one of those races and having his “cage rattled” in the other — my favorite Labonte moment came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in November 1996. As his brother Bobby Labonte won the race, Terry claimed his second championship. That will long be one of my favorite NASCAR moments.
As Terry’s career started to wane, I also came to cheer for his brother Bobby. Although his driving style and personality is much different than that of the Labonte brothers, Tony Stewart also came to be one of my favorites.
Over the last 15 years, all of my favorite drivers have retired from full-time NASCAR competition, the last being Jimmie Johnson at the end of last season. I came to like Johnson as he drove for Hendrick Motorsports, but I also discovered his connection to this area. Several years ago, I had the opportunity to interview Johnson — via phone — about his deep, personal friendship with the late Blaise Alexander.
I left my phone conversation with Johnson impressed by how humble, down to earth and friendly the seven-time champion was. As I wrote at the time, Johnson is an all-around nice guy.
While I have become partial to Chase Elliott over the last couple of years, for quite some time I have come to realize there are no other drives in NASCAR who stir my excitement like Terry Labonte did. Or even like Bobby Labonte, Stewart, Gordon or Johnson did.
However, there is another driver on the Hendrick team who is starting to remind me a lot of my all-time favorite.
Similar to Labonte, Alex Bowman doesn’t win a lot of races. When he does win, they’re often races that almost no one expected the driver to claim. In addition, by his mannerisms Bowman also appears to be a very humble driver, similar to Terry Labonte.
He also has some similarities to Stewart as Bowman comes from an open wheel, dirt-track racing background. From time to time, Bowman even still competes in a sprint car.
While I was able to stand in victory lane last month as Bowman celebrated his win at Pocono, I noted just how thankful Bowman was to be in the position he’s now in. It is ironic that Bowman has been able to win more races with Ally Financial as his sponsor than Johnson did while sponsored by the company.
Has Bowman become a new favorite of mine? I’m not quite ready to go that far. However, I will admit that I’ll be watching him very closely as the playoffs begin. And I’ll certainly be cheering for Bowman — along with Elliott — to make the final four in Phoenix.
