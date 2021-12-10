SELINSGROVE — Conversations began Thursday morning which participants hoped would not only lead to ways for employers to find quality employees, but also for employees to find work which pays well and is fulfilling.
The dialogue, part of a large group discussion at Selinsgrove Area High School, involved leaders of business, private vocational training and both public and private education. Nearly 40 representatives were at the session organized by the Business and Education Committee of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives of employers which ranged from a local bank, food manufacturers, a veterinary office and others were on hand. Educators from many local districts, SUN Area Technical Institute, the McCann School of Business and representatives from human service agencies were also present.
The talk, led by Dr. Frank Jankowski, Selinsgrove Area School District superintendent, had no firm format. It began familiar observations from people who need people to continue both commercial and non-commercial pursuits.
Among them were observations which concluded that young people either lacked motivation or skills. A manufacturer indicated some entry-level employees could not read a tape measure. Another employer said even the simplest computer skills, such as capitalizing a letter while typing, were lacking in some newer employees.
Poor verbal or communication skills, detrimental when dealing with emotionally-charged customers, were attributed by some to relying on texting or other electronic devices. The problem, according to some, was not limited to entry-level employees.
“I have someone who is finishing up her degree at a local community college and is working for me full time,” said a sales executive. “She’s been there six months, but she has not been there a full week since she has started. It may be an hour or two, but there is always something that they feel they need to be off for.”
The executive noted the middle-age employee did a good job when there. If times were different, the employee may have been reprimanded. But if the employee needed to be replaced, it would be difficult to find a replacement.
A representative of a food manufacturer added that the shortage of employees who are ready-to-go has led them to “hire for attitude and train for aptitude.”
Dr. Jason S. Bendel, Shikellamy School District superintendent, said models of what to do to prepare young people to join the workforce had to somehow be flipped. Even greater challenges loomed as retirements of current staff with experience was on the horizon.
The conversation turned to the need to cultivate so-called soft skills at a young age, such as resiliency, perseverance or simply finding a “Plan B” when difficulties arise.
Sarah Loughhead, McCann School of Business director of career services, said some employers allow potential employees a “taste” of what the work setting is like.
“Before they actually officially offer them a position, they allow that potential employee to come in and spend some time with their employees, see what they do on a ‘day-to-day’ basis,” Loughhead said. “For my student that has been very helpful. It gives them a different level of comfort going in there.”
Beth George, Meadowbrook Christian School director of student services, admitted that students were sometimes overwhelmed with choices. But “career exploration and expectation” sessions were helpful and could be helpful for employers and potential employees.
“Getting (students) to understand what they have to offer and explore what those possibilities are,” George explained. “Also most importantly figure out what the expectations are.”
Lois Passi, Greater Susuquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) assistant director of community impact, said a comprehensive strengthening of families help move individuals away from living crisis-to-crisis.
Bendel added that educators were handcuffed by excessive state testing and budget issues. He said it has removed some of the classes his generation grew up with.
“This group has a lot more power in talking with legislators to say we need this in our schools (which) is not just based on testing,” Bendel said. “Beyond that, we are working on co-op (programs) and ways to get kids out in work study.”
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock-Baugh, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, added that school was a training ground for responsible behavior.
“How could we take a look at how we assess and provide feedback to students and their parents about some of these enduring skills?” Polinchock-Baugh asked. “You might put it under the category of ‘citizenship.’ Taking the initiative when they should and taking responsibility for their actions.”
Once studetns are in high school, Polinchock-Baugh observed that parents are sometimes not as engaged in their children’s lives. It was especially true if a student is academically under-performing.
She was hopeful that such assessment could begin in upper elementary and middle school grade levels.
