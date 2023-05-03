LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Sunrise Rotary Club meets for breakfast and speakers at 7:15 a.m. each Wednesday at 6 Tressler Blvd., Lewisburg.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Contribution to benefit high school students taking college-level courses
- Fighter-jet proposal open for public comment
- New MVP Embiid says he's 'possible' for Game 2 vs Celtics
- Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August
- Rotary meets Wednesdays
- Judge: Synagogue massacre suspect can face death penalty
- History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
- Baked ham loaf dinner
Most Popular
Articles
- Milton teacher charged with endangering welfare of children
- Teacher charged with failure to report suspected abuse
- Township permanently de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company
- Former student charged with threatening Lewisburg school
- Fishing a passion, path to college for Mifflinburg's Rokavec
- Erlyn R. Keefer
- Warrior Run school board races dot May ballot
- Central PA All-Star game features plenty of offense
- Fifteen Boston Marathons, and counting
- Penn State wrestling shines at the 2023 U.S. Open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.